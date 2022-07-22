75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power outages around BR area take out lights, stall traffic in busy areas

31 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, July 22 2022 Jul 22, 2022 July 22, 2022 8:12 AM July 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Power outages across the capital area slowed traffic as lights in busy areas were taken out by bad weather Friday morning.

Multiple outages were reported on the Entergy outage map, but traffic lights out of service at the busy intersection of Highland Road at Perkins Road slowed traffic, along with the storms rolling through the area.

Power is also out for the areas surrounding the intersection.

The light at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway was also out but was reported to be fixed shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The outage is estimated to be fixed by 10 a.m., according to Entergy.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days