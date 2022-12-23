27°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power companies responding to multiple outages in WBRZ broadcasting area

25 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, December 23 2022 Dec 23, 2022 December 23, 2022 11:12 AM December 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

Thousands of Louisiana residents were without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews are working as safely and quickly as they can to restore it. 

According to the Entergy and Demco outage maps, approximately 7,000 customers throughout the state were affected by the outages. As of 11 a.m., almost 2,000 of those customers were in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

Trending News

"Due to the winter weather that is presently over the area, we are experiencing numerous scattered outages," Entergy's outage map read. "Entergy personnel are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore service."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days