Power back on for an apartment complex, but residents still want answers

BATON ROUGE - Friday morning around 9:00 a.m., an Entergy truck disconnected power for the entire complex at the Spires at Sherwood. Friday afternoon around 4:00 p.m., electricity turned back on. Residents who insisted their bills were paid were confused and angry because of the shut off.

Carla Hairston lives at the complex with her daughter. She says her daughter called the building manager searching for a fix. Without a clear answer, they asked the billing company, who told them a payment wasn't made.

"She said the power was out for the entire apartment complex because apparently the bill hadn't been paid for the complex itself," Hairston said. "Which confused us because we know our personal bill has been paid. So what do we have to do with any of this."

Still, management told Hairston the whole thing was a mistake, and power would be turned back on soon, but the Entergy truck drove away without reconnecting it.

Management from the complex turned down being interviewed. They said they were in contact with Entergy to turn the power back on for residents.

Entergy acknowledged the outage, but confirmed the outage wasn't a mistake on their end.

"Some phone calls needs to be made. Some checks need to be written," Hairston said. "Whatever needs to happen, we paid our bills, we need our service."