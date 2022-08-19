Potential Tropical Cyclone Four designated in southwestern Gulf

The National Hurricane Center began advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Four Friday afternoon. The phrase "Potential Tropical Cyclone" is a relatively new term created by the National Hurricane Center to identify disturbances that are not yet a tropical cyclone (tropical depression, storm, or hurricane). This allows the National Weather Service to issue watches or warnings for landfalls that are expected within 48 hours. Therefore, those living in the path are given adequate time to prepare.



As of Friday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure area over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche continued to get better organized. Environmental conditions appear favorable for additional development, and there is a 70 percent chance that a tropical depression could form by Saturday while the system moves northwestward across the southwestern and western Gulf of Mexico. However, by Saturday night, the system is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of development. If 4 strengthens into a tropical storm, it will pick up the D name on the list, Danielle.

