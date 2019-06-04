Post Malone, Guns N' Roses to headline 2019 Voodoo Fest

NEW ORLEANS - The lineup for this year's Voodoo Music and Arts Experience has been released.

Guns N' Roses, Post Malone, and Beck will headline. The festival will be held October 25-27 at City Park in New Orleans.

"In addition to world-class live music, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will continue to provide festivalgoers a unique on-site experience including an interactive haunted house, immersive large-scale art installations, as well as the best of local New Orleans’ coveted culinary offerings," organizers said in a release.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday.