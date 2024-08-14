Portion of La. 621 in Gonzales shut down after truck drove into utility pole

GONZALES — La. 621 at Mimosa Lane was closed in Gonzales after a truck drove into a utility pole on Wednesday.

The truck crash only involved one vehicle and only minor injuries were reported, Ascension Parish deputies said.

Drivers can expect delays traveling in the area. Residents may also experience power outages as Entergy crews repair the downed pole.