82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Portion of Hillsdale home damaged in fire

2 hours 58 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2024 Sep 15, 2024 September 15, 2024 4:13 PM September 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HILLSDALE - A Hillsdale home was partially burned in a fire Sunday afternoon. 

Fire crews from Hillsdale, Pine Grove and Amite worked to put the flames out and save most of the home. 

Trending News

No injuries to firefighters or occupants were reported. The cause was not released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days