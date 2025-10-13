Portion of Airline Highway near BRPD HQ to be named after victims of 2016 attack on law enforcement

BATON ROUGE – Later this week, State Sen. Rick Edmonds is set to unveil a sign designating a portion of Airline Highway in Baton Rouge in honor of four law enforcement officers killed in a July 2016 shooting along the highway.

The portion of Airline from Baton Rouge Police Headquarters to around Old Hammond Highway will be memorialized with a sign designating it as "Jackson, Gerald, Garafola, Tullier Memorial Highway" on Wednesday at 10 a.m. during a ceremony at BRPD Headquarters.

The victims of the July 2016 shooting were Deputy Bradford Allen Garafola, 45, Officer Matthew Lane Gerald, 41, Corporal Montrell Lyle Jackson, 32, and Sergeant Nicholas Tullier, 46. Two additional officers were shot in the incident, but survived the attack.

“This is an opportunity to show our respect for these officers, their lives and dedication to service, as well as their families, with a dedicated portion of highway that will serve as a reminder of their bravery and the sacrifices they made that day," Edmonds, who authored a law in the recent legislative session to name the stretch of Airline after the fallen officers, said.