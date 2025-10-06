Port Allen woman killed in crash in West Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A Port Allen woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in West Baton Rouge on Monday.

Janet Tchorlian, 80, was killed when she allegedly ran a stop sign while entering an intersection and was struck by another vehicle on the driver's side, according to Louisiana State Police.

Tchorlian was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.