Port Allen's Collin Holloway scores career-high 25 points against No. 11 Villanova

Collin Holloway led Georgetown (6-10, 0-5) with a career-high 25 points in the Hoyas' 85-74 loss to No. 11 Villanova Saturday afternoon.



Georgetown has lost six straight and now starts Big East play with five straight losses for the first time in program history.

The Port Allen native shot 90% from the field, missing just one shot for his second 20-point game of the season. The Hoyas play at No. 25 UConn on Tuesday night. The Huskies swept Georgetown last season.