Port Allen Mayor-Elect discusses goals for first term, plans to 'restructure the office'

PORT ALLEN — Port Allen will have a new mayor in January.

Terecita Pollard Pattan defeated Clyde Robertson Sr. in November and will succeed current Mayor Richard Lee.

Mayor-elect Pattan has worked for the city of Port Allen since 2005, and as she puts it, has worn many hats for the city.

"I started as utilities, started as billing. I've done AP, I've done Section 8. I currently do HR and payroll, so I've done different capacities here in the city," Pattan said.

For a few years, Pattan has had ambitions to move up in the town's government and become mayor.

"I thought about it four years ago. I sought counsel on it and it just wasn't my time. It wasn't the right time as the Mayor decided to run for re-election," Pattan said.

Now her patience has paid off. Pattan says one of her first priorities when she takes over is to restructure the office, putting the right people in the right positions.

"We have a couple of guys that had showed interest that left and want to come back in the water and gas department. We're kind of discussing that with the supervisor back there," Pattan said.

Pattan has a plan in place to evaluate the local government positions for the first few months.

"I think for now, everyone will kind of stay in their place for at least 90 days, we're gonna see how it works with a new administration, and restructure from there," Pattan said.

Another goal Pattan has is trying to find land for the sewer department and rebuild the sewer plant. Sewage was a key issue voters brought up while she was on the campaign trail.

"The mayor showed me the land that they are looking to get for the sewer department. We rode by some land that the city owns. The infrastructure that we have is old and needs to be repaired," Pattan said.

Third on her list of goals is building community, especially among the youth. She cited the fact that she and her husband have done events with the local Boy Scout troop, the town's football team, and schools.

Pattan says she has also been working with the newly elected Chief of Police Donovan Mitchell. Their goal is to bring down the high turnover rates the police division had in the past.