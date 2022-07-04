Port Allen hosting day-long celebration ahead of 4th of July fireworks show

PORT ALLEN - You can watch WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi on either side of the river. All day people were setting up on top of the levee at the Old Ferry Landing.

The owner of Big Ben's BBQ, Benjamin White, was the first person out there Monday morning. He says he is also the last to leave

"I usually stay just a little bit after the fireworks in case someone wants a po-boy on their way out of the festivities," White said.

White, who is from Zachary, says he has been cooking on the levee every year. It's his favorite place for the Fourth.

"I look forward to it, the Fourth of July. Because I know I'm going to a place where I can have fun. Enjoy myself, serve great food, and watch people come out enjoy the food... and just have a great time," White said.

City workers also spent the morning setting up the kids' zone.

"We have all sorts of great things for the kids: magic shows, water slides, sno balls, face painting. It's a free event for the community," Vincent said.

Port Allen has been hosting the celebration for 16 years.

"Not having it the last two years has been rough. Being able to see everyone come back on the levee and enjoy the fireworks is going to be fun," Parks and Recreation Director, Anatole Vincent, said.

And folks over there say the west side is the best side when it comes to watching the show.

"If you want a good look at the fireworks, listen to good music, eat good food, then come to Port Allen and celebrate the Fourth," Vincent said.

The festivities kick off at 4, with live music going from 5 to 10 p.m..