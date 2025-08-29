Popular pressure washer recalled after some explode

75°
BATON ROUGE — A recall was issued Thursday for a popular pressure washer after some overheated and exploded, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall is for RYOBI Electric Pressure Washers. According to the CPSC, "the pressure washer's capacitor can overheat and burst, causing parts to be forcefully ejected, posing a risk of serious injury from impact to the user or bystanders."
The CPSC said the recall affects around 764,000 units.
