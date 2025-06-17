76°
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival crowns first Black queen

2 hours 9 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, June 16 2025 Jun 16, 2025 June 16, 2025 10:52 PM June 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Aubrey Brumfield

PONCHATOULA - History was made over the weekend in Ponchatoula as the Strawberry Festival crowned its first Black queen. 

Aubrey Brumfield will serve as the 54th Strawberry Festival Queen. 

The Ponchatoula native is the niece of a local strawberry farmer. 

