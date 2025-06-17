76°
Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival crowns first Black queen
PONCHATOULA - History was made over the weekend in Ponchatoula as the Strawberry Festival crowned its first Black queen.
Aubrey Brumfield will serve as the 54th Strawberry Festival Queen.
Trending News
The Ponchatoula native is the niece of a local strawberry farmer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump urges all of Tehran to evacuate 'immediately' in new social media...
-
Baton Rouge retirement home taking part in College World Series Jell-O shot...
-
Gonzales City Council passes part of budget with little discussion during Monday...
-
Realtor arrested on 100 counts possession of child pornography sentenced to 2...
-
BRPD officer in critical condition after targeted attack, two in custody