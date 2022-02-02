65°
Ponchatoula's Jacoby Mathews signs with Texas A&M.

1 hour 51 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, February 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

Tigers fans were hoping Jacoby Mathews would put on the LSU hat, but instead another in-state recruit is heading out of the boot. 

Mathews says a big reason for that is because he believes that A&M will develop him to become a better player. 

"Jimbo has the best corner, and safety in the league. I trust him and my parents trust him," said Mathews. 

As National Signing Day comes to a close, Brian Kelly and his staff still have work to be done. As they will be hitting the transfer portal to fill out the rest of their roster.

