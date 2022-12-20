48°
Ponchatoula man wanted for double murder in Houston arrested in Tangipahoa Parish
PONCHATOULA – A man wanted for capital murder in Houston was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish.
The Ponchatoula Police Department said 18-year-old Bradlyn Alex McKay, who goes by “Bam,” is from Ponchatoula is suspected of shooting and killing two men outside of a convenience store in Houston last month.
Houston police believe the victims, who were 29 and 19 years old, were shot and close range and that the shooting on Nov. 17 may be related to drugs or gangs, KTRK-TV reported.
