Ponchatoula man shot to death at the Albany Tourist Information Center, one person in custody

1 day 4 hours 54 minutes ago Saturday, July 22 2023 Jul 22, 2023 July 22, 2023 7:40 PM July 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ALBANY - A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at the Tourist Information Center in Albany off of Interstate 12. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the welcome area along Catholic Hall Road around 4 p.m.

Deputies said after a domestic-related fight, 68-year-old Edward Louque shot 67-year-old Barry Roussel of Ponchatoula, who died at the scene. Louque was arrested and booked for second-degree murder. 

Although the shooting happened inside the city limits of Albany, LPSO is working on the case as well.

