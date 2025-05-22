Ponchatoula man accused of selling fentanyl to teen who later overdosed in 2022 arrested

PONCHATOULA — A man accused of murder and drug dealing was arrested this week, nearly three years after a 19-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose.

In July 2022, Louis Reynier overdosed after taking a lethal dose of fentanyl. After being investigated for a year, the case ultimately went cold.

However, following an unrelated April 25, 2025, murder arrest in connection to a Tickfaw man who overdosed, the case was revisited. Reynier’s sister raised awareness of her brother's case, leading Tangipahoa Parish deputies to reassess the file.

Deputies said 30-year-old Deandre Wheeler was eventually identified as the man who sold Reynier the drugs that killed him. On Tuesday, deputies arrested him at his Ponchatoula home on second-degree murder and various drug dealing charges.

Deputies said that they also found Xanax, fentanyl, marijuana and drug dealing paraphernalia at Wheeler's home. Deputies noted that Wheeler was arrested in February on drug charges.