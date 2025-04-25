85°
Pair arrested in connection to Tickfaw man's fentanyl death

By: Sarah Lawrence

TICKFAW - Two people were arrested after a man died of a drug overdose in early April. 

Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a home on John's Drive for an unresponsive man on April 8. Despite life-saving efforts, the man passed away, and his death was ruled to be caused by an overdose. 

Narcotics investigators identified 30-year-old Jordan "Clutch" Spears as the man who allegedly sold the drugs to the victim. 

During a search of Spears' apartment, his girlfriend, 33-year-old Heather Simms, was also arrested after deputies allegedly found evidence of a drug distribution operation. 

Spears was arrested for second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Simms was arrested for principal to second-degree murder. 

