Pollen, bugs can damage car paint if left untreated, experts say

BATON ROUGE - Spring pollen blanketing cars across south Louisiana may look like a harmless seasonal nuisance, but experts say the buildup can damage a vehicle’s paint if it sits too long.

The yellow coating has already made its presence known to drivers like Kelly Vessel.

“I hate it because I have a white vehicle and I got it not too long ago, so I’m having to spend a lot more time at the car wash,” Vessel said. “Even though I have a membership here, their poor little hands and arms can’t handle what I’ve got going on.”

Marcus Toussaint, who has owned Toussaint Customs for 15 years, said spring often brings an increase in customers dealing with paint issues caused by pollen and other buildup.

“I’ve seen it time and time again, neglected paint is the worst. It’s the worst effect. It’s the worst to work on, so yes, I can tell,” Toussaint said.

Toussaint explained that pollen can be more damaging than many drivers realize.

“Pollen, a lot of people don’t know, but it’s actually acidic,” Toussaint said. “So when it’s mixed with water, if you leave that on your car over time, it can actually damage the clear coat. It can lead to premature failure. It can stain the clear coat.”

In addition to pollen, warmer temperatures bring more insects onto the roads, leaving behind residue that can also harm a vehicle’s finish.

“That’s why you notice with bug splatter it’s kind of hard to clean off,” Toussaint said. “It’s actually etching in your clear coat.”

Toussaint said drivers do not need to wash their vehicles every time pollen appears, but regular cleaning can help prevent long-term damage.

“You don’t have to wash it every time you see it, but if you just wash it regularly, it will be a breeze,” Toussaint said.

Experts say keeping cars clean during peak pollen season can help protect paint and clear coat, potentially saving drivers from costly repairs later.