Poll shows approval ratings down for Trump, Landry, lawmakers between 2025 and 2026

BATON ROUGE — Poll results released Tuesday show job approval ratings falling over the past year for President Donald Trump, Gov. Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Legislature as a whole.

The Pelican Institute for Public Policy surveyed 762 Louisiana residents between Feb. 20-24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.55 percentage points. The questions were posed before the United States and Israel began a war with Iran.

Trump's approval rating had fallen from 60 percent last March to 49 percent last month, the survey showed. Landry's was down from 58 percent to 43 percent, and lawmakers' rating was down from 48 percent to 41 percent. Trump's disapproval rating climbed from 37 percent to 47 percent, while Landry's and the Legislature's were within the margin of error.

Voters were split evenly on whether Louisiana was heading in the right direction or wrong direction, and 30 percent were either unsure or had no opinion. Two out of every five respondents said the cost of living or inflation were the most pressing issues facing the state, with general concern about the economy named by 1 in 5.

Two-thirds said the LA GATOR scholarship program should be fully funded; state lawmakers have so far limited funding for Landry's plan to give state money to parents for use at private schools.

The entire report can be found here.

The Pelican Institute says it was created to "research and develop policy solutions" to address barriers to opportunity in the state. Laurie White Adams, a Republican member of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, is its director of government affairs and advocacy.