Police: Woman tried to run over her boyfriend

Ginger Leonard

BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call Sunday evening involving a woman accused of striking a man with her vehicle.

According to the police report, 28-year-old Ginger Leonard struck her boyfriend with her vehicle in the parking lot of their shared apartment complex. Upon the officer's arrival, Leonard attempted to flee the scene but was blocked in by the marked patrol car.

Police say once Leonard was informed of the context of the 911 call, she then told authorities that she too attempted to call and report abuse. Leonard told police that she hit her boyfriend with her car after he hit her in the face with a closed fist.

EMS arrived on the scene and advised authorities that the male would be transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

Leonard was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison with a charge of aggravated, second-degree battery (domestic).