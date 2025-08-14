Police unveil memorial for Shawn Kelly, second officer in Denham Springs history to die in line of duty

DENHAM SPRINGS — A monument for Cpl. Shawn Kelly, a Denham Springs Police officer fatally shot in the line of duty in 2023, was installed at his gravesite earlier this week.

Kelly's memorial was unveiled on Wednesday by Denham Springs Police, who visited the site with Kelly's widow, Megan.

"We are certain he would be proud of how it turned out," Denham Springs Police said on Facebook. "Cpl. Kelly truly deserves this monument for his ultimate sacrifice and dedication to the city. Rest easy, brother."

Kelly was the second Denham Springs officer to die in the line of duty, following the death of James Ellis Foster Jr. in 2014.

Kelly was shot on May 11, 2023, by Justin Roberts, who died after being shot by police at an intersection a few blocks north of where Kelly was shot. Kelly died June 2.