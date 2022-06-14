86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Several males detained after leading police pursuit in stolen vehicle

Tuesday, June 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police have detained several males after they led a police pursuit driving a stolen vehicle.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the chase went from Old Hammond to Corporate Boulevard. The car eventually stopped, at which point all passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody.

No further information was available.

