Police seeking information on people who stole Dodge Charger from dealership

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is seeking information on a group of people who stole a 2022 Dodge Charger from a dealership Tuesday.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, at least three unknown people in hoodies and gloves entered the property of Ross Downing Buick and GMC located at the corner of Burnside Avenue and Hwy 30 to steal the charger.

The three were seen running down a street east of the dealership after being dropped off by a dark colored Buick Lacrosse. The three were able to break into the vehicle, start it, and drive onto Hwy 30 toward I-10.

The vehicle has since been located and was confirmed to be owned by the dealership.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9590