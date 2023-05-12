89°
Police seeking 5th suspect in pregnant woman's murder at Baton Rouge party

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking to make a fifth arrest in the death of a pregnant woman whose car was shot up in a case of mistaken identity. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Thursday that it is seeking Torey Campbell, 18, faces a charge of first-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

Police believe several shooters opened fire on 36-year-old Kerisha Johnson's car outside what police described as a "teen party." Investigators said the shooters thought they recognized Johnson's car, saying a driver in a similar vehicle passed by and fired a shot into the air earlier that evening. 

Police said Johnson was nine months pregnant and just days from giving birth when she was shot and killed on April 16. 

