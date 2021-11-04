59°
Police searching for women who stole $1,200 worth of perfume
GONZALES - A pair of women are wanted after shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of perfume from a cosmetics store in October.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Gonzales Police asked for the public's help locating two suspects who stole $1209 in perfumes from Ulta Beauty in Gonzales. Security cameras caught the pair leaving the store shortly after 11 a.m. on October 18. One woman had black hair and wore a blue paper face mask, orange flannel button-up shirt, and a Lisa Simpson t-shirt. The other had blue hair and wore a purple face mask, green flannel button-up, and a dark blue t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.
