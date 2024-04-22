72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for suspects in St. Gerard Avenue burglary

Monday, April 22 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police are attempting to identify a group of people who burglarized a residence on St. Gerard Avenue.

The group was last seen driving a tan Chevrolet Suburban on April 5 near St. Gerard Avenue near Annette Street, Baton Rouge Police Department burglary detectives said.

