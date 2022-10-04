74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Walker

Tuesday, October 04 2022
WALKER - An altercation between two people resulted in a deadly shooting Tuesday evening.

According to Walker Police, a suspect shot a person on Travis Street around 4 p.m. and escaped the area.
Officers said the victim was taken to a hospital where they later died. 
Police did not release the name of the people involved.
