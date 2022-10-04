74°
Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Walker
WALKER - An altercation between two people resulted in a deadly shooting Tuesday evening.
According to Walker Police, a suspect shot a person on Travis Street around 4 p.m. and escaped the area.
Officers said the victim was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Police did not release the name of the people involved.
Watch WBRZ Plus and News 2 at Nine and WBRZ at 10:00 for new information.
