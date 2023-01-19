49°
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at restaurant on Nicholson Drive; helicopter circling the area
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Chinese restaurant on Nicholson Drive Thursday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the armed robbery happened at the Chinese Inn, located at 1710 Nicholson Drive.
A helicopter was seen circling the area as officers try to find the suspect.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
