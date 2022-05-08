Police searching for missing man last seen in Addis

Ernest Wheeler

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Police are searching for a missing man last seen in Addis early Saturday morning.

The Addis Police Department said 61-year-old Ernest Wheeler was last seen in Addis around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. He is 6'11" and 207 lbs, and he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Police said Wheeler is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ernest Wheeler should call 911.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ernest Wheeler should call 911.