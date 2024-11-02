73°
Police searching for missing 16-year-old with 'special needs and communications challenges'

By: Adam Burruss

ST. GABRIEL - The St. Gabriel Police Department is searching for information on a missing 16-year-old.

According to the SGPD, Trey Walls went missing on Halloween night. Police say he is special needs and has communication challenges.

Trey was last seen wearing black shorts with a grey top, and he is described as being around five-foot-six or five-foot-seven, weighing between 140 and 160 pounds.

If you have any information about Trey's whereabouts, please contact the St. Gabriel Police Department immediately at 225-642-5222. 

