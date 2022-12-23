23°
Police searching for missing 15-year-old out of Baton Rouge

50 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, December 23 2022 Dec 23, 2022 December 23, 2022 8:18 AM December 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in a Baton Rouge neighborhood. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gloria Barcelona, 15, missing Friday morning. Barcelona was reported missing to the police Wednesday and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. She is 5'3" and 110 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding Barcelona's whereabouts is encouraged to call BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

