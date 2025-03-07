Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for man wanted on kidnapping charges after he fled into woods following car chase
HAMMOND - A man is wanted for kidnapping after fleeing into the woods following a car chase on Thursday, the Hammond Police Department said.
Jarvis Buchanan, 21, of Baton Rouge, is wanted for criminal kidnapping and aggravated criminal damage after he allegedly went to a Hammond T-Mobile and forcefully grabbed his ex-girlfriend and forced her into the front passenger seat of his vehicle.
Buchanan's vehicle was located around Gonzales when Louisiana State Police tried to stop Buchanan, resulting in a pursuit. The pursuit ended in Lutcher, where Buchanan left the vehicle and fled into the woods. The victim was in the front passenger seat and is now safe, according to police.
Trending News
Buchanan has not been caught and is a wanted fugitive. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Buchanan is asked to contact Detective Corey Morse with the Hammond Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 985-277-5758.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First Friday of 2025 Lenten season in full swing
-
Five area girls basketball teams are set to compete in the LHSAA...
-
The House censures Democratic Rep. Al Green for disrupting Trump's joint address...
-
REPORT: LSU looking to hire former National Champion Tiger as defensive line...
-
Motorcycle crash on Louise Street and Highland Road injures at least one
Sports Video
-
Five area girls basketball teams are set to compete in the LHSAA...
-
REPORT: LSU looking to hire former National Champion Tiger as defensive line...
-
LSU women's basketball is set to face Florida in the Quarterfinals of...
-
Southern women's basketball dominates Alabama State while the Jaguar men's team fall...
-
A pair of high school girls basketball teams advance to the State...