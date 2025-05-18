Police searching for man accused of killing girlfriend

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for 37-year-old Casey Warren, a man who allegedly left his girlfriend to die after a domestic altercation Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said that officers were called to a home near the corner of Gerald and San Clemente drives around 10 a.m. and found 31-year-old Elissia Thomas. The situation is being investigated as a domestic homicide.

Officers are still actively looking for the Warren, who was described as the woman's boyfriend or significant other.

No more information was immediately available.