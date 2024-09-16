Police searching for man accused of burglary, attempted burglary at multiple Ben Hur Road homes

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of both burglary and attempted burglary at multiple homes on Ben Hur Road on Monday.

Police said that the individual, pictured in security footage, attempted to burglarize a residence in the 700 block of Ben Hur Road on Monday. Shortly after, the suspect was able to gain entry into a residence in the 900 block of Ben Hur Road.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver or gray sedan, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.