86°
Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for man accused of burglary, attempted burglary at multiple Ben Hur Road homes
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of both burglary and attempted burglary at multiple homes on Ben Hur Road on Monday.
Police said that the individual, pictured in security footage, attempted to burglarize a residence in the 700 block of Ben Hur Road on Monday. Shortly after, the suspect was able to gain entry into a residence in the 900 block of Ben Hur Road.
The suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver or gray sedan, police said.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Portion of Hillsdale home damaged in fire
-
18-year-old arrested for possession of stolen gun, drugs
-
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Carolinas
-
One person killed in wreck outside of Walker
-
Trump was subject of 'apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club,...
Sports Video
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal