Police searching for elderly Baton Rouge woman who disappeared over the weekend
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching the Baton Rouge area for an 82-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Bertha Robertson Mack was last seen early Sunday afternoon in the Mohican-Prescott area. The department said foul play "cannot be ruled out" in Mack's disappearance.
Mack is described as being roughly 5'3" and weighs about 110 pounds
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (225)389-2000.
