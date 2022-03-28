63°
Police searching for elderly Baton Rouge woman who disappeared over the weekend

1 hour 3 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, March 28 2022 Mar 28, 2022 March 28, 2022 7:03 AM March 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching the Baton Rouge area for an 82-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Bertha Robertson Mack was last seen early Sunday afternoon in the Mohican-Prescott area. The department said foul play "cannot be ruled out" in Mack's disappearance. 

Mack is described as being roughly 5'3" and weighs about 110 pounds

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (225)389-2000.

