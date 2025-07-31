Police searching for attempted murder suspect who allegedly shot man on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department issued a warrant for an attempted murder suspect who allegedly struck a man in the face with a gun before shooting him outside a Plank Road convenience store, arrest records say.

Police said on July 14 at Uncle Moe's Food Mart and Deli, Daimian Williams got into an argument with a man before shooting him once in the right thigh.

The man then told police that the altercation started when Williams said the victim was looking at his brother. He said Williams then pulled a black firearm out of his pocket, struck the victim in the face and then shot the victim once.

Williams is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.