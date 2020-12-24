56°
Police search for alleged gunman wanted in Baker fatal shooting
BAKER - Police are searching for a 31-year-old man who was supposedly involved in a fatal shooting that took place in Baker Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities are looking for the suspect Thomas Wayne Joseph.
Around 6 p.m. the Baker Police Department responded to the 1200 block of McHugh Road.
The victim was in critical condition but succumbed to their wounds.
Joseph is wanted for one count of second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Anyone with information can contact BPD at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.
Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous.
