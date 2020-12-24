56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police search for alleged gunman wanted in Baker fatal shooting

9 hours 55 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, December 23 2020 Dec 23, 2020 December 23, 2020 5:02 PM December 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Police are searching for a 31-year-old man who was supposedly involved in a fatal shooting that took place in Baker Tuesday afternoon. 

Authorities are looking for the suspect Thomas Wayne Joseph. 

Around 6 p.m. the Baker Police Department responded to the 1200 block of McHugh Road.

The victim was in critical condition but succumbed to their wounds. 

Joseph is wanted for one count of second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder. 

Anyone with information can contact BPD at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.

Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days