Police respond to reported shooting in New Roads

NEW ROADS - Officials are responding to a reported shooting Monday night in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in a couple of locations. Crime scene tape surrounds a food mart on Highway 10. Investigators with the New Roads Police Department have the roadway partially closed. Video from the scene scow evidence markers scattered throughout the parking lot.

A gold sedan was towed away as part of the investigation.

Initial reports called for AirMed to assist the scene. However, information regarding injuries was not immediately available.

We've reached out to authorities for more details.