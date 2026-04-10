74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish deputies arrest woman in connection with December theft

1 hour 20 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 5:45 PM April 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A woman was arrested following an investigation into a theft at a local bar, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that two women were originally wanted in connection with the theft of a purse from a local bar following a large bar fight in December. They were also accused of using the victim's card at a Circle K near Cockerham Road to purchase a carton of cigarettes. 

Johnetta Hill was arrested on Friday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for theft and ID theft. The second woman originally wanted in connection with the theft has been cleared of wrongdoing, according to deputies. 

The victim's purse has since been recovered.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days