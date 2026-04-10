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Livingston Parish deputies arrest woman in connection with December theft
LIVINGSTON — A woman was arrested following an investigation into a theft at a local bar, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said that two women were originally wanted in connection with the theft of a purse from a local bar following a large bar fight in December. They were also accused of using the victim's card at a Circle K near Cockerham Road to purchase a carton of cigarettes.
Johnetta Hill was arrested on Friday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for theft and ID theft. The second woman originally wanted in connection with the theft has been cleared of wrongdoing, according to deputies.
The victim's purse has since been recovered.
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