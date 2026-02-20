83°
Child struck by car at gas station near Amazon center at old Cortana Mall; later pronounced dead
BATON ROUGE — A child was struck by a car at a gas station near the old Cortana Mall on Friday and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The coroner's office said hospital officials had notified it about the death. Earlier, police were summoned to the Murphy USA gas station between Cortana Place and Oak Villa Boulevard, near the new Amazon fulfillment center. Officials at the scene said emergency technicians had transported one person in critical condition.
The age of the victim wasn't immediately known.
