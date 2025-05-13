73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police respond to a shooting on North 11th Street in Baton Rouge

6 hours 51 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, May 13 2025 May 13, 2025 May 13, 2025 2:23 AM May 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police  responded to a suspected shooting on North 11th Street near the Elysian Apartments,  this happened around 10:30 Monday night.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about what lead to the shooting and whether anyone was arrested.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days