Police: Reported shooting at off-campus LSU apartment complex

3 hours 16 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, March 26 2022 Mar 26, 2022 March 26, 2022 10:09 PM March 26, 2022 in Top Story
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Officers are responding to a reported shooting at an off-campus LSU apartment complex Saturday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. Saturday at Ion Baton Rouge on W Chimes Street.

Police said a disagreement erupted at a large pool party on the roof of the complex, and shots were fired. No injuries have been reported.

Social media video shows party goers fleeing gunshots.

"PD believes there is no ongoing threat to campus," LSU Police said in an emergency notification.

This is a developing story.

