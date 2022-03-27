Police: Reported shooting at off-campus LSU apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Officers are responding to a reported shooting at an off-campus LSU apartment complex Saturday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. Saturday at Ion Baton Rouge on W Chimes Street.

Police said a disagreement erupted at a large pool party on the roof of the complex, and shots were fired. No injuries have been reported.

Social media video shows party goers fleeing gunshots.

"PD believes there is no ongoing threat to campus," LSU Police said in an emergency notification.

LSUPD - Reported shots fired at Ion Apts. BRPD and LSUPD have cleared the area. PD believes there is no ongoing threat to campus. — LSU Police Department (@LSUPolice) March 27, 2022

This is a developing story.