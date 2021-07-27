85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police pursuit ends as suspect crashes in head-on collision at Essen Lane

2 hours 20 minutes ago Tuesday, July 27 2021 Jul 27, 2021 July 27, 2021 7:25 AM July 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, traffic along Essen Lane near the I-12 on-ramp experienced a slow down when a driver who police were trying to pull over crashed.

According to Louisiana State Police, earlier that morning, officers spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over. 

Instead of pulling over as instructed, the driver allegedly fled. Police say the suspect engaged officers in a brief high-speed pursuit along Essen Lane that ended around 7 a.m., when the driver crashed in a head-on collision. 

Traffic cameras revealed footage of at least four police units and two ambulances at the scene of the crash.

State police say the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to an area hospital and is in custody.

The other driver was also taken to a local hospital. 

