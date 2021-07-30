Suspect in stolen truck led police on high-speed chase from Ascension to EBR

BATON ROUGE - A Tuesday morning high speed vehicular pursuit involving State Police and a suspect in a stolen truck began in Ascension Parish and ended in Baton Rouge when he crashed into another vehicle head-on.

According to Louisiana State Police, officers spotted a stolen vehicle earlier that morning in Ascension Parish and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver, police say, was 21-year Mark Charpentier.

Instead of pulling over, police say Charpentier fled. Video showed police pursuing the truck, which narrowly avoided hitting multiple cars and taking an on-ramp onto I-10. The chase ended when the truck crashed into another vehicle at Essen Lane near I-12 around 7 a.m.

Very active crash- Essen off I-12... left lane blocked in both directions. pic.twitter.com/Xb5rEQ4d3t — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 27, 2021

Police said Charpentier lost control of the vehicle while making a right turn onto Essen Lane, jumped the curb of the median into oncoming traffic. Charpentier then collided head-on with another vehicle.

Even after the collision, Charpentier tried to flee on foot and resist arrest when officers tried to physically restrain him, according to official arrest records.

Despite these attempts, Charpentier was eventually taken into custody and after being cleared by Our Lady of the Lake healthcare workers, he was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.