56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Threatening letter prompts police to boost security at Baker school

48 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, October 27 2022 Oct 27, 2022 October 27, 2022 8:26 AM October 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Police officers were stationed at an elementary school in Baker after reports of a threat came in overnight. 

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers were sent to Bakerfield Elementary School Thursday morning to monitor the campus. Classes were going on as planned as of around 8 a.m.

Chief Dunn said State Police alerted the department about a threatening letter. The person accused of writing the message lives in another state and told investigators they had no idea how their name ended up on the letter. 

Trending News

Police said there was no legitimate threat to the school.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days