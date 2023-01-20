55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: One killed in double shooting at Southern University off-campus apartments Friday evening

2 hours 10 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, January 20 2023 Jan 20, 2023 January 20, 2023 8:51 PM January 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed, and another victim was wounded in a shooting at a Southern University student housing complex Friday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex, right across from campus, on Scenic Highway.

Officers said two people were struck by gunfire. One victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The second victim died at the scene.

No information about a suspect or a motive was released.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days