Police: One dead in hit-and-run crash on Joor Road in Central

CENTRAL - A man was killed Friday in a hit-and-run crash after reportedly exiting his car to remove debris from the road.

The Central Police Department said the crash happened around 7:32 p.m. Friday on Joor Road near Comite Hills West in Central.

Police said a driver "stopped his vehicle on Joor Road to remove debris from the roadway." Another vehicle struck the man while he was standing in the median, officers say.

The vehicle that hit the victim reportedly fled the scene, according to police.

Witnesses told police the suspect's vehicle was possibly a 90s model red Chevrolet S10 with a white stripe.

Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are assisting Central Police at the scene.

No more information was immediately available.