Police nab man accused of vehicle theft, leading officers on a chase in Zachary

Julius "Ted" Kirkland

ZACHARY - A man accused of stealing a vehicle and then leading authorities on a brief chase through Zachary is behind bars.

Officers with the Zachary Police Department say they were informed of a vehicle theft that occurred while the owner was inside of a local business, purchasing a drink.

The owner said he saw someone driving his stolen vehicle and provided an updated location to dispatch.

So, officers caught up with the stolen vehicle as it was being driven and tried to get the driver to stop.

Instead of pulling over and complying, the driver allegedly began to shout curses at the police officers.

A brief vehicle chase ensued until the suspect exited the automobile when he was South onto Machost Road and attempted to flee on foot.

But, Zachary Police Department officers say they were able to apprehend the suspect and identify him as Julius “Ted” Kirkland.

Kirkland was first taken to a Zachary Police Department holding cell and later booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Flight from an officer, Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, Failure to Stop at stop signs, Improper Lane Usage, and Failure to Signal.